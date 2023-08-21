WAF protests murderof 10-year-old Ranipur girl

SUKKUR: The Women’s Action Forum (WAF) on Sunday took out massive protest rally in Hyderabad against the brutal murder of 10-year-old girl Fatima Phuriro.

Members of civil society, social organisations, journalists, writers, lawyers, students and women from different cities of the province participated in the protest march that culminated outside the Hyderabad Press Club.

The members of Women’s Action Forum condemned the unfortunate incident and expressed their anger over the brutal murder of 10-year-old Fatima Phuriro.

The protesters said that instead of arresting Hina Sahh w/o of Pir Asad Ali Shah Jillani, accused in the Fatima’s murder case, she is granted bail.

They demanded the police provide protection to the maid women living in the mansion, including the maidservants, record their statements and make them part of the challan.

They further said the parents of the deceased Fatima, who are the plaintiffs in this case, should also be provided security, adding that after the postmortem report, the sections of rape should be included in the FIR.