Dar demands Alvi’s resignation, Rana Sana seeks probe into president’s denial of signing bills

ISLAMABAD: In their statements former finance minister Ishaq Dar has demanded the resignation of President Arif Alvi and former interior minister Rana Sanaullah sought inquiry into president’s denial of signing bill.



Responding to President Arif Alvi’s tweet in a statement on social media website Twitter, Ishaq Dar said that it is unbelievable, morality demands that the president should resign as he has failed to manage office affairs effectively.

Official work is run on files and execution is ensured such statements indicate just playing with the gallery. May Allah help us.

Talking to a private TV about the president’s tweet the former interior minister said that it does not look good for the president to tweet like this there should be a full inquiry into the matter what is meant by the staff the president should clarify and what the president is saying is not possible at all he mocked the country by tweeting, Rana Sana added.