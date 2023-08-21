24-member PUC team to probe Jaranwala tragedy

ISLAMABAD: A 24-member committee under the Pakistan Ulama Council and the Church of Pakistan has been announced for a thorough investigation into the Jaranwala tragedy, rehabilitation of the victims, promotion of religious and interfaith harmony and eliminate violent attitude in the country.

The committee will be jointly headed by Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi and Bishop Azad Marshall. The members are: Shahzad Gul, Pastor Immanuel Lorraine, Bishop Leoradic Paul, Bishop Alvin Semorel, Madam Meshaal Semorel, Sahil Advocate, Pir Naqibur Rahman, Sahibzada Hasan Hasibur Rahman, Maulana Ziaullah Shah Bukhari, Allama Arif Wahidi, Allama Tahirul Hasan, Maulana Asadullah Farooq, Maulana Muhammad Aslam Siddiqui, Farzand Islam, Sardar Ajmal Advocate and Sajid Iqbal Advocate.

Ashrafi told the media here on Sunday said that all sections of society should play an active and effective role for stability and a peaceful Pakistan.

“The 24-member committee of Muslim and Christian leaders will also include influential leaders of other religions from Pakistan.

We should try to create tolerance, patience and forbearance in society and attempts to achieve personal and political goals in the name of religion will be rejected,” he added. He said that people of all religions at all levels would also be activated to prevent illegal actions in the name of blasphemy and desecration.”

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Ulema Council also announced dowry for Christian girls, which was burnt in the Jaranwala incident.