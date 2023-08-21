KP CM condemns NW blast, condoles deaths

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan on Sunday expressed his deep sorrow and condemnation over the explosion that claimed the lives of 11 labourers in the Shawal area of North Waziristan.

The CM denounced the heinous act of violence that resulted in the loss of innocent lives and disrupted the peace of the region. He extended his heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims.

He assured them that the government stood by them and would provide all necessary support during this difficult period.

“Our prayers are with the families who have lost their loved ones. We share their pain and are committed to assisting them in any way,” he added.

The chief minister CM prayed for the departed souls and the early recovery of the injured and urged patience and strength for the bereaved families.