Police to take action against hate mongers

Islamabad: Inspector General of Police (IGP), Islamabad directed to hammer the rising trend of hate propaganda on social media by using technology. A spokesman for Islamabad police claimed that IGP Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan has ordered to intensify onslaught by using the newly framed structure of the Violent Extremism Prevention Unit (VEPU) to counter the swelling tendency to share hate propaganda to create unrest among the society especially in the Islamabad to achieve their certain motives against the State and institutions, by extending propaganda against religious thoughts, sectarian divisions, linguistic hatred amongst the people of various schools of thoughts. The Islamabad Capital Police Violent Extremism Prevention Unit intensified its crackdown on social media platforms to combat the spread of religious, sectarian, and linguistic hatred and propaganda against institutions, the police sources said.

He said that the Violent Extremism Prevention unit thoroughly monitored social media and traced more than 700 accounts on Twitter, Facebook, and other platforms spreading religious, terrorism-related material and wrote to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) urging the closure of those accounts among which more than 200 accounts have been blocked. The IGP said that, with an unwavering commitment to curbing extremism without discrimination, the Islamabad Capital Police Violent Extremism Prevention Unit has taken swift action against individuals promoting hateful ideologies on various social media platforms.

He said that the establishment of this pioneering anti-extremism unit within the Islamabad capital police underscores the city's firm resolve to address the menace of extremism comprehensively.