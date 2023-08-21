JI holds protest against Jaranwala incident

ISLAMABAD: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) on Sunday staged protest demonstration in the federal capital against Jaranwala incident and demanded transparent inquiry into the violence.

JI Central Naib Ameer Liaquat Baloch who led protest demonstration while addressing protestors expressed solidarity with the Christian community and said the whole Pakistani nation was shocked and worried over attacks on churches and their properties.

President Ahle Kitab wing of JI Jamil Khokar, Islamabad Ameer Nasarullah Randhawa and Naib Ameer Kashif Chaudhry also addressed the protestors in front of Al Furqan, sector I-8 of Islamabad and termed what happened in Jaranwala as intolerable.

“Attacking and burning churches and private properties are condemnable acts which should be condemned and those involved should be given exemplary punishment,” Baloch said. The JI leader said that the person who made announcements from a mosque to instigate people and those involved in desecration of Holy Quran should be arrested and punished. Baloch also demanded of the government to immediately reconstruct and repair damaged churches and compensate families whose properties were attacked. The JI senior leader stressed the need for looking into root causes of such incidents of extremism and intolerance.

“Those who burned and desecrated Holy Quran in Sweden are conspirators and responsible for attitude of intolerance,” he said.