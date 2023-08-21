EU envoy to Pakistan meets SAPM: Mutual affairs, bilateral cooperation discussed in meeting

ISLAMABAD: EU Ambassador to Pakistan Riina Kionka called on Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on overseas Muhammad Jawad Sohrab Malik at his residence. Jawad Sohrab Malik and the EU envoy exchanged views on issues of crucial importance concerning Pakistani diaspora living in EU as well as matters under the current political scenario and forthcoming situation in the country thereof. “Our overseas Pakistanis are a backbone to our economy and we should divert more consistent efforts to promote their welfare in all respects,” Jawad Sohrab emphasized while exchanging his views with EU Ambassador Kionka.

Furthermore, the role of Pakistan as a catalyst of peace in the region keeping in view of its geo-strategic position was specially underscored. The SAPM shared economic policies and priorities of the government to address the ongoing challenging economic environment and set the economy to stability and growth. Both sides emphasized upon perpetuation of mutual efforts in exploring new avenues of bilateral cooperation between the two states in which both can further deepen their economic relations.

Other issues of bilateral and regional importance also came under discussion during the meeting.