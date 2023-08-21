Delay in elections date causing uncertainty: experts

LAHORE: Pakistan needs to be taken out of the grip of the IMF for economic development, the delay in announcing the date of the general elections by the Election Commission is raising many doubts, which is causing continuous uncertainty in the country.

These views were expressed by the discussants in Jang Economic Session on ‘Will caretaker setup give relief to the public’. The panelists were Athar Mansoor, Zia Khan, Abdul Basit Khan, Azam Malik and Hussnain Jameel Freedi while moderated by Sikindar Lodhi.

Athar Mansoor said that the mandate of caretaker setup is to timely conduct free and fair elections. The luxurious life style of elite class is behind Pakistan’s several issues. Pakistani elite class is always been a part of the government with very wide and strong network. They are not willing to give even one percent share to the people while no government has ever made an attempt to break the elite network. The judicial reforms are need of the hour to end the feudal system. The civil society can activate the SME sector while country’s conditions cannot improve without increasing exports.

Zia Khan said the caretaker government should only take care and let what is going on. Pakistan needs to improve the system by bringing a Dubai style payroll law system which is beneficial for all. Youth is fed up with prevailing conditions and does not want to live in this country and passport office crossed the capacity of 40 thousand applications. Dejection and hopelessness have increased in the entire nation and depression has surrounded the nation. Education, health, medicine, every sector is going through bad conditions. The caretaker government should act as per its mandate and hold elections, he added.

Abdul Basit said that first time in history that everyone has fed up as such bad conditions of the country were never seen before. No institution works independently. Civil bureaucracy, judiciary, media, none of the institutions are working independently.

Injustice prevailed in the society while justice has also been divided. Public mistrust on the institutions is increasing. The media has been divided. The political parties are is busy in blaming each other. Life has become miserable for commoner due to hike in petrol and electricity prices. There is nothing for public in the IMF bailout. The state should understand the situation and act according to the constitution and conduct free, fair and transparent elections, he demanded.

Azam Malik said sadly good times were passed now pessimism is growing in the society. Pakistanis are talented but facing uncertainty at the moment. The economic conditions are continuously deteriorating. It is very important to end the uncertain situation and to get out of this situation by holding election timely. The exports play crucial role in the development of a country, so industry should be focused.

Hussnain Jameel Freedi said that giving relief to the public was not mandate of the caretaker government. The only objective of the setup is to conduct elections on time. The inflation has further increased in caretaker setup soon after their takeover. This will further increase the depression among the public.