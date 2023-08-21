26 dengue cases reported in Lahore

LAHORE: Twenty-six new cases of dengue were reported in City on Sunday while the anti-dengue squad destroyed larvae at 968 places in the province during ongoing surveillance.

According to Health Department sources, besides the dengue virus cases, 968 larvae cases were reported in the last 24 hours, with many patients under treatment in different hospitals of the City.

Various squads conducted surveillance at indoor and outdoor places to detect dengue larvae.

The Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department sources told APP that 26 new cases of dengue were reported here on Sunday including eight cases from Aziz Bhatti Town, six from Allama Iqbal Town, two each from Shalimar, Wagah, Ravi , Data Ganj Bakhsh Towns and four from other areas of the City. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore Rafia Haider is continuously paying surprise visits to check the performance of dengue teams after a fear of rise in dengue cases after rains.

She reviewed the performance of dengue teams working in various areas and ordered strict action against ghost workers. Checking of more than 5,000 places will be ensured on a daily basis, she directed.

In a statement, she announced that the number of dengue surveillance could be increased, keeping in mind the rain alerts of the meteorological department.

Issuing directions to control dengue, she warned all town officers to complete targets on a daily basis. She vowed to monitor hotspots in the City with swift and strict surveillance, urging the citizens to not to let water accumulate in their homes and surroundings.

Rafia Haider sternly warned authorities and staff concerned that no negligence would be tolerated at any cost regarding the anti-dengue campaign. The DC directed all assistant commissioners and health officials to remain in the field and inspect the performance of dengue workers.