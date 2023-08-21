PHA gives Rs2.4m dues to widow on Ombudsman order

LAHORE: In compliance with the orders of Ombudsman Punjab Azam Suleman Khan, the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Gujranwala has disbursed outstanding dues of Rs2.4 million to the widow of an employee who passed away during service.
The widow had lodged a complaint to the Office of the Ombudsman Punjab for the provision of outstanding dues of her late husband who died in 2020 while doing a job as a spray man with the PHA Gujranwala. Despite her appeals, the PHA Gujranwala had not taken action to address the financial obligations owed to her following her husband’s death.
The applicant also added that she and all other heirs are unemployed. Seeking equitable resolution, she turned to the ombudsman’s office, seeking redressal for the outstanding dues that belonged to her late spouse.
