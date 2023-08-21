Pedo official visits ongoing projects in Swat, Lower Dir

PESHAWAR: Chief Executive Officer Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organisation (Pedo) Naeem Khan visited various ongoing hydropower projects in Swat and Lower Dir districts.

An official communique said the CEO first visited the 36 megawatts Daral Khwar power plant in Swat where he reviewed the emergency safety arrangements and speed of work on flood protection for the power plant and colony.

He reviewed the construction of the colony at the site of Gabral Kalam 88mw hydropower project and expressed satisfaction over the ongoing work. He directed the project authorities to complete the ongoing work before the scheduled time.

He also visited the site of the ongoing 84mw Gorkin Matiltan Hydropower project in Swat district. He urged the project authorities to speed up the work, saying that there was no doubt that the project was delayed due to the dilapidated condition of the road between Bahrain and Kalam.

Meanwhile, Naeem Khan visited the 40.8mw Koto power plant in Lower Dir district where he met with a team of Chinese engineers. He expressed concern over the problems faced in importing electromechanical equipment and the slow pace of work, urging the project authorities to speed up the work.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the ongoing energy projects for the production ofcheap hydropower in the province would be proved as game changer for the stability of the economy of the province. “And it will control the ongoing energy crisis in the country,” he added.

Apart from the production of cheap electricity, he said, the industrial sector would be developed and new employment opportunities would be available in the province.