Levies official killed in Dargai

BATKHELA: An official of the Levies force was killed inside a home at Haryankot in Dargai area in Malakand district, sources said on Sunday.

The sources said that an official of the Levies force identified as Mohammad Riaz, son of Ghani, a resident of Ekkagund in Mohmand tribal district, was posted at Dargai, where he was killed inside the home of a local man Rahim Shah.

The motive behind the killing could not be known. The circumstances surrounding the killing remained unclear.

The officials of the Levies force and the Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot after learning about the incident and took the body to a hospital in Dargai for post-mortem.

The body was dispatched to Mohmand tribal district. The Levies force registered a case and started investigation into the incident to ascertain the facts.