1.9m kids to be vaccinated in Khyber

LANDIKOTAL: A special polio vaccination campaign called Fractional Injectable Polio Vaccination (FIPV) has got underway in various parts of Khyber district to boost the immunity of children to protect them from an environmental sample of poliovirus detected in Naray Khwar area of Peshawar adjacent to Khyber district, polio officials said on Sunday.

District Khyber polio communication officer Said Afzal Shinwari told The News that the special anti-polio campaign commenced from August 15 and will continue till August 21. He said that children up to the age 5 years would be vaccinated in the week-long campaign.

He said that during the ongoing campaign, polio teams would vaccinate more than 1.9 million children in Khyber. He said that 965 field polio teams had been constituted to conduct door-to-door visits across the entire district. He said the polio staff had been trained through a specialised training programme for the current polio drive.

He thanked the local administration and police for their support in escorting the polio teams. He said the anti-polio campaign was successfully underway across the district without any major incidents. He said no refusals of polio vaccination or boycott at community level had surfaced so far.

He said that in the past weeks, they had conducted community mobilisation and sensitisation sessions at the village level, which were participated by a large number of youth, tribal elders, religious and political influencers, and the former refusal cases.