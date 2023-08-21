Sanitation workers in Chitral protesting for salaries

CHITRAL: The sanitation workers here have been protesting for the last three weeks seeking the release of their pending salaries as garbage has been piling up in Chitral city and its surrounding localities.

The employees of the Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) said that they had not received their salaries for the last six months, which had created a host of problems for them. They complained that they had lost electricity connections as power supply was cut off to their homes for being unable to pay the utility bills on time.

Some said they could not pay the school fee of their children. They said that they have been in financial difficulties over the last six months, demanding the government to release funds so that they could be paid the pending salaries.

The protest has affected the cleanliness situation at Chitral city and the surrounding localities. Foul smell is emanating from the heaps of garbage which has littered the roadsides serving as an eyesore. The garbage collection points are piling up with each passing day as the sanitation workers have been on strike. This situation is also causing great inconvenience to the tourists visiting Chitral as well as the local people.

The TMA officials said that they had informed the high-ups about the situation, hoping that the funds would soon be released to pay the pending salaries to the sanitation workers.