Official removed after death of trainee cop

PESHAWAR: The deputy commandant of the Police Training Center, Hangu has been relieved of duty in the wake of social media reports surrounding the mysterious death of a trainee cop.

A flurry of unconfirmed stories circulated on social media following the demise of a young cop on Saturday. Several policemen have called for an investigation into both the circumstances of the cop’s death and the overall operations of the training center, which tragically claimed the life of the young man.

According to a press release issued by the PTC Hangu, Constable Suleman sustained injuries resulting from an accidental discharge of his own rifle during a normal safety precaution (NSP). He was taken to hospital where he succumbed to injuries. The funeral prayer for the deceased officer was attended by senior police officials.

An official said that Deputy Commandant PTC Hangu Shah Mumtaz was relieved of his position on Sunday, subsequent to a preliminary inquiry conducted by the regional police officer, Kohat. The reasons for his removal remain unclear, especially in the absence of any apparent administrative misconduct.