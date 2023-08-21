ANP asks President Alvi to quit

PESHAWAR: Provincial president of the Awami National Party (ANP) Aimal Wali Khan said on Sunday President Dr Arif Alvi had made his personality and the august office controversial by making a statement which he termed irresponsible.

He was reacting to the statement by the president wherein he (Alvi) had denied having signed the Official Secrets Amendment Bill 2023 and Army Amendment Bill 2023 as he disagreed with these laws.

The president had claimed that he had asked his staff to return the bills unsigned within the stipulated time to make them ineffective.In a statement issued here, the ANP KP chapter chief asked why President Alvi was sitting in the President’s House if he had no control over his own staff.

“If your own staff is not under your control, then what you (president) are doing in the President’s House,” the ANP leader asked.The ANP leader advised President Arif Alvi to quit with honour instead of making himself a tool.

Aimal Wali Khan said his grandfather Abdul Wali Khan used to say every power chair had a glue and those who once sat on it could not leave easily.He prayed to Allah Almighty to save him from such chairs and put the country in the right direction.