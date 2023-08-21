Goodwill and Talent Scholarship Test arranged

PESHAWAR: The City University of Science & Information Technology (CUSIT) Peshawar, has completed the first phase of CUSIT Goodwill &Talent Scholarship Test.

A press release said a number of applicants from both state-run and private educational institutions across the KP appeared in the test. The organisers said the test showcased the immense talent and potential among the youth of the region.

They said the test was aimed at acknowledging the academic achievements and abilities of deserving students by awarding them scholarships to study at the CUSIT, adding the test for the 2nd phase of scholarships would be announced soon.

The communication said the award of scholarships to the deserving students at the CUSIT through tests was in line with the practice prevalent in other national and international universities to bring to the forth the talented youth and help them with studies.