Protest staged against Jaranwala incident

MINGORA/PARACHINAR: The members of the Christian community on Sunday staged protests in Swat and Kurram districts to condemn the attacks on the churches in Jaranwala tehsil in Punjab’s Faisalabad district.

In Swat, they staged a protest outside the Mingora Press Club. Some Muslims and members of the Sikh community also participated in the protest.

Speaking on the occasion, a priest Qaiser Shehbaz and others said that punishing the entire Christian community for the act of two individuals was injustice.

Condemning the attacks on the churches and destruction of the homes, they demanded the government to award exemplary punishment to those who took the law into their hands.

The protesters demanded the government to order the repair of the damaged churches and houses.

They said that the members of the Christian community were patriotic citizens who had always worked for the development of the motherland, therefore, the government should ensure their protection.

Meanwhile, the members of the Christian community staged a protest demonstration outside the Parachinar Press Club to condemn the Jaranwala incident.

Riaz Masih of Saint Tomas Church and other members of the Christian community attended the demonstration.

Local political and social activists, including Shafiq Hussain, Tanveer Hussain, Moin Hussain and others, also participated in the protest and expressed solidarity with the followers of the Christian faith.