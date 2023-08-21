JUIF to field candidates on all constituencies in KP

PESHAWAR: The general council meeting of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUIF) on Sunday decided to hold a grand Mufti Mehmud conference here on October 14 and the preparations for the purpose would be started soon.

The two-day meeting of the JUIF general council concluded here with the party’s provincial president Maulana Ataur Rahman in the chair. The members of the council from across the province attended the two-day meeting.

The meeting decided that the party would make full participation in the upcoming general elections by fielding candidates in every constituency.

The district organisations were directed to submit constituency wise reports of party positions along with a final list of candidates before September 10. The meeting decided that the provincial leadership of the party would start visits to different districts of the province from September 2, which would continue till September 17.

The meeting was informed that provincial president Maulana Ataur Rahman along with other office-bearers of the party would address a meeting of the local office-bearers of Lakki Marwat, Dera Ismail Khan, Tank and Bannu districts in Lakki Marwat on September 2.

On September 3, a meeting of the local office-bearers of the party hailing from Kohat, Karak and Hangu would be held in Kohat, which would be addressed by Maulana Ataur Rahman, Maulana Ataul Haq Darwaish and other leaders of the party.

On September 6, the party leadership would visit Chakdara in Dir Lower where they would address local leaders from various districts of Malakand division including Chitral, Dir Lower, Dir Upper, Swat and Buner districts.

Another such meeting would be held in Mardan on September 7, which would be attended by party’s senior members from Mardan, Swabi, Charsadda and Nowshera districts. On September 9, the party leadership would visit Bisham that would be attended by party members from Shangla, Kohistan, Batagram and Torghar districts.

On September 10, a meeting would be held for the members of Mansehra, Haripur and Abbottabad districts in Mansehra. To conclude the visits a gathering of districts, tehsil and town office-bearers and current and former representatives of the party in local government, provincial and National Assemblies would be held in Peshawar on September 17.

The meeting decided that owing to the preparation for upcoming general elections, the membership drive of the party has been postponed. The meeting also offered prayers for the victims of the Bajaur tragedy. Earlier, General secretary of the party, Maulana Ataul Haq Darvesh, presented a four-year performance report of the party.