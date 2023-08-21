Seminar on tackling, eliminating corruption held

Islamabad:In a bid to combat corruption and promote hope for a better future, Serena Hotels and NAB Rawalpindi/Islamabad jointly organized a seminar titled "Umeed-e-Sehar Ki Baat Karo" under Serena Hotels' Cultural Diplomacy Initiative. The event aimed to raise awareness about corruption and encourage intellectual discussions on strategies to counter it.

The seminar commenced with a gracious meet and greet, followed by a recitation of the Holy Quran and a soulful Naat recital. Capt. (R) Muhammad Faheem Qureshi, Director of Awareness and Prevention Wing, NAB Rawalpindi, welcomed the attendees, underscoring the significance of addressing corruption and fostering national progress. Eminent professionals, including Dr. Ashfaq Hasan (Dean Business School NUST/Economist Speaker) and Dr. Anis Ahmad, Vice Chancellor of Rifah University and an Academi­cs/Re­ligi­­ous Scholar, delivered enlightening speeches on the nation's ongoing efforts to combat corruption.

The event's guest of honor, Mr. Mirza Muhammad Irfan Baig, Director General of NAB Rawalpindi/Islam­abad, delivered an inspiring keynote address, emphasizing the importance of maintaining hope and striving for a brighter future. He motivated the audience to maintain a positive outlook toward the nation's prospects.

The latter part of the seminar featured an engaging 'Mukalama,' captivating the audience, followed by patriotic national songs that uplifted the crowd's spirits. Distinguished guests included NAB Rawal­pindi/Islamabad associates, corporate sector leaders, government officials, and capital dignitaries. The evening concluded with a delectable feast for the attendees. This collaboration between Serena Hotels and NAB signifies a proactive stance against corruption while instilling a sense of optimism for the nation's future.