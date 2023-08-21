Another 43 test positive for dengue in a week taking tally to 129

Rawalpindi:As many as 43 patients have tested positive for dengue fever from the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi in the last week taking the total number of confirmed patients so far registered from this region of the country to 129 and the trend shows that the number of patients being tested positive for the infection in the region is continuously on the rise.

The situation, according to a number of health experts, is hinting towards an early outbreak of the infection in the twin cities as the peak season for transmission of dengue fever in this region of the country is yet to set in. The peak season for dengue fever transmission in the region starts by the end of August or in the beginning of September while the maximum number of cases of the infection is reported from September to November.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Sunday reveals that to date, as many as 99 patients have been confirmed positive for dengue fever in Rawalpindi district including 93 patients belonging to the district and 30 from the federal capital. Such a huge number of confirmed patients reported from the region before the start of the peak season can be termed as the early spread of the infection this year that, according to health experts, is much more alarming.

It is important that every year, the spread of dengue fever starts in September and the number of patients continue to rise till November in the region. Early occurrence of dengue fever outbreak may be because of multiple rain spells, however, the phenomenon is alarming and there is a need of taking serious measures to control the outbreak.

In the last week, a total of 25 patients belonging to Rawalpindi district have tested positive for the infection while 16 from Islamabad and two from other districts. The number of patients undergoing treatment at the public sector hospitals in the twin cities is also on the rise as on Sunday, as many as 16 patients were being managed at the hospitals.

Another alarming factor is that confirmed cases of dengue fever have been reported from over 15 localities in Rawalpindi district while from eight union councils in rural areas of the federal capital in the last seven days proves the existence of infected ‘aedes aegypti’, the vector that causes dengue fever in different areas of the region.