Churches security beefed up in Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi: The security of churches has been further beefed up here Sunday on the special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Khalid Mehmood Hamdani. According to the police spokesman, Divisional Superintendents of Police, SDPOs and SHOs checked security at churches in their respective areas and briefed the police personnel deployed there. CPO Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Hamdani said that while ensuring the security of the people coming to the churches for worship, they should be treated with good manners. Rawalpindi Police is using all possible resources to protect the lives and properties of the citizens, he added.
