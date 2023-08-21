Condemns blast in North Waziristan

Caretaker chief minister strongly condemned a bomb blast in North Waziristan. He expressed his deep grief over the loss of precious human lives in a bomb blast. Mohsin Naqvi extended his heartfelt sympathy and condolence with the heirs of deceased labourers. He prayed for an early recovery of the injured.
