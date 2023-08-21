Upwards trend in rates of vegetables continues

LAHORE:Increasing trend in the prices of majority of vegetables continued for the third consecutive week despite a slight improvement in the supplies is witnessed.

A sharp increase over 25 percent has been recorded in the price of onion while the quality is also poor. The rates of tomatoes witnessed decline, but the low price did not trickle down to the consumers for overcharging. Chicken meat has registered an upwards trend with a sluggish sale during the almost one month.

Milk sellers have increased the price of milk and curd by Rs10 per kg/litre with the increase of petroleum prices. The official rates of milk are now not implemented anywhere in the city while it is being sold at Rs160 to 200 per litre.

The price of chicken was gained by Rs12 per kg, fixed at Rs376-390 per kg, sold at Rs420-440 per kg, and chicken meat by Rs28 per kg, fixed at Rs585 per kg, and sold Rs600-1200 per kg.

The price of potato sugar free A-grade was reduced by Rs2 per kg, fixed at Rs68-73 per kg, sold at Rs120 per kg, B-Grade fixed at Rs60-65 per kg, C-grade at Rs50-55 per kg, mixed sold at Rs80-100 per kg.

The price of onion A-grade gained by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs68-73 per kg, sold at Rs100 per kg, B-grade by Rs22 per kg, fixed at Rs62-65 per kg, sold at Rs80 per kg, and C-grade by Rs22 per kg, fixed at Rs55-58 per kg, mixed sold at sold at Rs70 per kg.

The price of tomato A-grade further reduced by Rs30 per kg, fixed at Rs80-85 per kg, sold at Rs120-140 per kg, B-grade by Rs25 per kg, fixed at Rs70-75 per kg, sold at Rs80-100 per kg, and C-grade, by Rs20 per kg, fixed Rs60-65 per kg, sold at Rs70 per kg.

The price of garlic local was unchanged at Rs255-265 per kg, sold at Rs300 per kg, and garlic harnai gained by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs385-400 sold at Rs460-500 per kg.

The price of Ginger Thai further reduced by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs880-900 per kg, Garlic Indonesia gained by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs760-780 per kg, both sold Rs1000-1200 per kg.

Cucumber Farm further gained by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs120-125 per kg, sold at Rs140-160 per kg.

Brinjal price was reduced by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs120-125 per kg, sold at Rs150-160 per kg.

Biter gourd was also increased by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs110-115 per kg, sold at Rs150-160 per kg.

The price Spinach farm fixed at Rs70-74 sold at Rs120-140 per kg.

Zucchini local further increased by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs145-150 per kg, sold at Rs200-220 per kg.

The price of lemon local gained by Rs30 per kg, fixed Rs155-160 per kg, sold at Rs200-240 per kg.

Lufa price was gained by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs65-68 per kg, sold at Rs80-100 per kg,

Ladyfinger price was declined by Rs25 per kg, fixed at Rs95-100 per kg, sold at Rs130-150 per kg.

Pumpkin was reduced by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs80-85 per kg, sold at Rs100-140 per kg.

Sweet pumpkin was gained by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs57-60 per kg, sold at Rs80-100 per kg.

Green chili price A-grade unchanged at Rs110-115 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg, B-grade gained by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs60-64 per kg, sold at Rs150-160per kg.

Capsicum price was further gained by Rs35 per kg, fixed at Rs190-200 per kg, sold at Rs250-300 per kg.

Price of cauliflower was reduced by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs130-135 per kg, sold at Rs180-200 per kg, cabbage further increased by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs95-100 per kg, sold Rs120-140 per kg.

Carrot Chinese further gained by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs110-115 per kg, sold at Rs200-240 per kg.

Arum was gained by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs125-130 per kg, sold at Rs180-200 per kg.

Turnip was reduced by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs130-135 per kg, sold at Rs200-250 per kg.

Fenugreek (Methi) further gained by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs270-280 per kg, sold at Rs500 per kg.

Pea price was unchanged at Rs290-300 per kg, sold at Rs400-450 per kg.

Mangoes unripe unchanged at Rs95-100 per kg, sold at Rs150-180 per kg.

Beetroot was sold at Rs300-400 per kg. ­