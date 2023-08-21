 
close
Monday August 21, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Lahore

Gohar, Saif felicitated

By Our Correspondent
August 21, 2023

LAHORE:The progressive group consisting of the members of Lahore Chamber of Industry and Commerce has congratulated prominent industrialist Gohar Ijaz and information technology expert Dr Umar Saif on becoming caretaker federal ministers and expressed hope that they would put the country on path of development and prosperity. The group also hoped that they would introduce such policies that guarantee the development of the country's industry and trade.