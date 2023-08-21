Under-training DSPs of Sindh call on IG Punjab

LAHORE:A delegation of under-training DSPs of Sindh police called on the IG Punjab at the Central Police Office on Sunday. They gave a briefing to the IG Punjab and senior police officers about their training and observations regarding field attachment.

They along with the IG also visited Mozang police station and witnessed the working of front desk, operations and investigations departments record management. IG Punjab instructed the officers to complete the remaining training with more effort and dedication and make full use of modern technology for the protection of life and property of citizens and eradication of crimes.