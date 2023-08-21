City receives scattered rain

LAHORE:Hot, humid and partly cloudy weather was witnessed in the City here Sunday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Some city areas also witnessed scattered rain. Met officials said weak moist currents from Bay of Bengal were penetrating in upper parts of the country. Rainfall was also witnessed in Muzaffarabad, Garhi Dupatta, Cherat, Narowal and Sialkot. Sunday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Bhakkar where mercury reached 43°C, while in Lahore, it was 37.4°C and minimum was 26.4°C.