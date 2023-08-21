Flood situation in Sutlej being monitored

LAHORE:On the directions of Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa, rescue and relief operations have been accelerated in the riverine/flood affected areas of the Kasur.

DC Kasur and DPO Kasur were monitoring the flood relief activities. The commissioner on Sunday said water situation in the Sutlej River was being monitored. He said rescue teams were consistently present in the villages attached to the river and backup rescue and relief teams are also ready. Provincial and district authorities, along with other organisations, are actively engaged in providing assistance and relief day and night, he added.

Commissioner Ali Randhawa has stated that a total of 23,364 citizens have been rescued and shifted to safe locations from the flood-affected areas. Moreover, 15,800 animals have been transferred to safe areas via boats. He mentioned that Kasur district has been affected by the floodwaters, 15 villages under Section 144 have been evacuated, and 8 police checkpoints have been established for their protection. Furthermore, 22,000 ration boxes have been distributed in the third phase. Relief camps and nearby villages are being provided with timely food by the administration, Muhammad Ali Randhawa said and added that 93 Rescue boats and 3 troops were active in flood areas.

Additional dumpers and trollies have reached Kasur from Lahore. In the flood-affected areas, 13 flood relief camps, 11 medical camps, and 4 livestock camps are operational, Commissioner Lahore stated. Foods are being provided to animals as well. He said that all department officials, staff, and machinery have been deployed at Talwar Post. The flood situation was being closely monitored and assistance was being provided to the affected citizens, the commissioner said.