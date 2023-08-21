Colour & Chem Expo concludes

The two-day 8th Colour & Chem Expo 2023 concluded on Sunday at the International Expo Centre, here with the signing of business deals worth billions of rupees. More than 200 domestic and foreign companies participated in the mega show. The exhibition was organised by Event & Conference International. Former Federal Minister Khurram Dastgir and other personalities visited the exhibition and discussed the business conditions with the participants. He also distributed shields among Mr Zhou, the head of the Chinese delegation participating in the exhibition, and others. The second day of the exhibition was also attended by people from various related industries and academia in large numbers. Rashidul Haq, the organiser of the exhibition, said that business to business (B2B) deals worth billions of rupees were made in the exhibition.