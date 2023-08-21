PHA gives Rs2.4m dues to widow on Ombudsman’s order

LAHORE:In compliance with the orders of Ombudsman Punjab Azam Suleman Khan, the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Gujranwala has disbursed outstanding dues of Rs2.4 million to the widow of an employee who passed away during service.
The widow had lodged a complaint to the Office of the Ombudsman Punjab for the provision of outstanding dues of her late husband who died in 2020 while doing a job as a spray man with the PHA Gujranwala. Despite her appeals, the PHA Gujranwala had not taken action to address the financial obligations owed to her following her husband's death. The applicant also added that she and all other heirs are unemployed. Seeking equitable resolution, she turned to the ombudsman's office, seeking redressal for the outstanding dues that belonged to her late spouse. In response to this situation, Ombudsman Azam Suleman instructed the DG PHA Gujranwala to fulfill the obligation of paying the remaining dues to the applicant. In adherence to this directive, the authority promptly disbursed the outstanding sum of Rs 2.4 million to the widow.
Caretaker chief minister strongly condemned a bomb blast in North Waziristan. He expressed his deep grief over the...
Islamabad:In a world where the pursuit of balance is a universal aspiration, the evolving trends see more women...
Islamabad:In a decisive move, assistant commissioners and magistrates have launched a robust crackdown against...
LAHORE:Increasing trend in the prices of majority of vegetables continued for the third consecutive week despite a...
Islamabad:"Calling All Creatives" was a call to all artists to display their original works, including paintings,...
LAHORE:The progressive group consisting of the members of Lahore Chamber of Industry and Commerce has congratulated...