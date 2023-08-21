LGH AC system shifted to LPG

LAHORE:On the direction of Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, the central air conditioning plant installed at in-door building of Lahore General Hospital has been shifted to LPG due to which the difficulties caused by low pressure of Sui gas ended and it gave relief to patients.

This was briefed to Provincial Minister for Education Mansoor Qadir who visited Lahore General Hospital. The minister inspected health facilities, cleanliness and treatment process in the hospital inquired from the patients and their attendants about medical facilities in the medical ward.

The hospital administration while giving a briefing to the minister apprised that now on the whole more than 600 air conditioners are working in the hospital for the patients. Later, Provincial Minister Mansoor Qadir also inquired after the health of torture victim Rizwana and inquired from her heirs about provision of medical facilities. Mansoor Qadir assured the heirs that the CM is continuously monitoring the treatment process of the affected female child along with ensuring her complete recovery at the earliest. Due to hard work and attention of the doctors, the mental and physical health of the female child is much better than earlier. Mansoor Qadir outlined that the health department is the foremost priority of the caretaker government.