Monday August 21, 2023
Lahore

Body found

By Our Correspondent
August 21, 2023

The body of a 35-year-old man was found in the canal in the limits of Muslim Town police on Sunday. Some passersby spotted the body of a man floating in the canal and informed the police. The deceased, yet to be identified, was clad in shalwar kameez. The body was shifted to the morgue.