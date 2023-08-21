Girl shot at, injured

LAHORE:A 23-year-old girl was shot at and wounded near Shadiwal Chowk Sattukatla on Sunday. The girl identified as 'F' was on her way along with her brother on a bike when some identified persons shot at and wounded her and rode away from the scene. The injured girl was admitted to hospital where her condition was said to be out of danger.
