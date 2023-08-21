CM orders completion of Akbar Chowk flyover project by mid Sept

Caretaker chief minister inspected progress in the construction work of Akbar Chowk flyover project. The chief minister while directing to submit a report about the project on a daily basis asserted to complete the project by the mid of next month under any circumstance. Mohsin Naqvi directed to improve the design of U-turn and ordered the construction of a model road from College Road to Akbar Chowk.
Mohsin Naqvi inspected the ongoing construction activities on the project and construction of roads. He directed to complete the construction work of roads surrounding the flyover as soon as possible, adding that the citizens will be provided transportation facilities with the completion of roads surrounding the project. The citizens will be given permanent relief from traffic bottlenecks with the completion of Akbar Chowk flyover project. Commissioner/ DG LDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa, Chief Engineer Israr Ahmed and Contractor briefed the CM over the progress.
