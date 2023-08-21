Zimbabweans pray for peace as tense election looms

HARARE: Zimbabweans prayed for peace on Sunday ahead of a national election widely expected to be a tense affair amid a crackdown on dissent and fears of vote rigging.
Dozens of worshippers gathered for mass at a cream-coloured church facing a dusty street lined with market stalls in Harare´s oldest township of Mbare.
“We are praying for a peaceful environment,” says the Apostolic Faith Mission pastor Edson Mukaro, a robust man sporting a red tie and grey waistcoat. “We are just encouraging our people to be objective, peaceful, and to do everything in order.”
Zimbabwe has a long history of disputed elections marred by violence, and some fear a repeat of 2018, when the army opened fire on opposition protesters, killing six people.
