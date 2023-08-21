Bread-short Tunisia to restore flour supply to some bakeries

TUNIS: Tunisia will again supply flour to more than 1,000 non-subsidised bakeries in the North African country after most of them ceased operating, government and industry officials said on Sunday.

The deal could help ease a bread shortage that has worsened over the past two weeks. Since the beginning of August, European-style bakeries selling baguettes in the formerly French-ruled country had been prevented from accessing their quota of subsidised flour, after President Kais Saied said there should be “one type of bread for all Tunisians”.

Days later those same bakeries also stopped receiving non-subsidised flour and semolina from the state, which controls the supply of all such essential goods in the country. Known as “modern bakeries”, the shops sell at a higher price and also offer pastries and other breads. More than 3,700 other bakeries sell only subsidised baguettes at a cost of 190 Tunisian millimes (around $0.07 cents), a price unchanged since 1984.

“It has been decided to resume the supply of flour and semolina to the non-subsidised bakers from August 19,” after which they committed to “respect the laws on the production and sale of bread”, the commerce ministry said in a statement.

Economists attribute the bread shortage partly to speculation but, more broadly, to the lack of cereals. Tunisia´s debt is around 80 percent of gross domestic product and the country lacks liquidity. It is unable to buy enough grain on global markets, economists say.