Turkish President Erdogan in Hungary for Nato, energy talks

BUDAPEST: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Budapest on Sunday, with energy security and Sweden´s membership of Nato on the agenda for both countries.

Hungary has still not voted to approve the Nordic country´s entry into the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation, having aligned itself with Turkiye which had long blocked Sweden´s membership before lifting its veto last month.

Both countries´ parliaments are currently on holiday. “We can come back to the issue at the autumn session,” Hungary´s Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Facebook, “We have agreed to stay in touch.”

The two countries have also discussed strengthening their energy cooperation, given that Hungary already receives a large proportion of its gas via the TurkStream pipeline, which transports Russian gas across the Black Sea. Budapest and Ankara will also be deepening their “strategic partnership”, an announcement due to be made official during a visit by Erdogan scheduled for December.

The Turkish leader´s visit is part of a series of diplomatic meetings organised by Orban to mark the World Athletics Championships, which opened on Saturday.