Egypt journalist freed after arrest over smuggling report

CAIRO: An Egyptian journalist was released on Sunday nearly 48 hours after his arrest following reports accusing officials of involvement in smuggling cash, weapons and gold to Zambia, Egypt´s national press union said.
“Karim Asaad is out and on his way home,” said Khaled Elbalshy, president of the syndicate of Egyptian journalists, in a Facebook post. His fact-checking service Matsada2sh confirmed late on Sunday that Asaad was back home.
Asaad was apprehended at his home in Greater Cairo early on Saturday after Matsada2sh had published articles concerning the smuggling case, the independent website said in a statement earlier on Sunday.
“Our colleague, journalist Karim Asaad... was arrested after security forces dressed in civilian clothes stormed his home” at 1:00 am on Saturday (2200 GMT on Friday), said Matsada2sh. “They physically assaulted his wife, threatened their young child, raided the apartment, and then led him away, forcefully disappeared, to an undisclosed location.”
