Syrians in regime-held south strike over living conditions

BEIRUT: Hundreds of Syrians staged a general strike on Sunday against deteriorating living conditions and price hikes, local media reported, amid a series of sporadic demonstrations in the country´s regime-held south.

The rare strike in Sweida province comes after the government this week lifted fuel subsidies, dealing a blow to people already struggling with the heavy toll 12 years of war have exacted on Syria´s economy.

Local news outlet Suwayda24 said protests were held in “more than 40 points across Sweida province” on Sunday as part of the strike.

In a report published on Facebook, it said “hundreds” protested in the centre of Sweida city, and posted images of dozens of people demonstrating on the streets while nearby shops appeared shut. “We want to live with dignity, we want those arrested (to be released), we want a future for our children,” one placard read.

“Freedom for the people and independence is greater than the position of president,” read another. Syria´s war has killed more than half a million people and displaced millions since it broke out in 2011 following President Bashar al-Assad´s repression of peaceful protests.