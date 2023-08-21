Sethi slams BCCI over WC scheduling mess

LAHORE: Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee chief Najam Sethi has criticised Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday for making a mess of World Cup schedule and said that it could have been avoided if they had listened to him.

Sethi tweeted that BCCI should have agreed with him when he asked them to move out Pakistan’s matches from India and they should have been held in a neutral country. He said that BCCI is changing the schedule after every few days, due to the security problems they are facing.

BCCI has already changed the schedule of nine World Cup matches, as Pakistan’s match against India was moved to 14 October from 15 October, due to Navratri festival in Ahmedabad. Pakistan’s match against England was moved to 11 November from 12 November in Kolkata due to “Kaali Puja” festival.

Now there are reports that Hyderabad government officials have asked the BCCI to change date of Pakistan-Sri Lanka match, which is scheduled to be held on 10 October. The match was scheduled to be held on 12 October earlier, but the day was changed due to the change of schedule of Pakistan-India match.

Hyderabad government officials have reportedly told BCCI that another match is scheduled to be held in Hyderabad on 9 October and it would be difficult for them to provide security in back-to-back matches. Pakistan are also scheduled to play their opening match in Hyderabad on 6 October against Netherlands.