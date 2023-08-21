John Dohmen becomes most capped hockey player

ISLAMABAD: As John-John Dohmen stepped onto the field for the 454th time for Belgium in their game against England in the EuroHockey Championships 2023 Sunday, he went past Teun de Nooijer’s record, to become the highest-capped player of all time in international hockey.

Teun de Nooijer’s record of 453 caps for the Netherlands had stood for over a decade, with the Dutch superstar playing his final game at the Olympic Games London 2012, where he won a silver medal, calling curtains on an incredible career that included two Olympic gold medals, two Olympic silver medals, a World Cup gold and plenty more.

John-John Dohmen’s incredible international career began in 2004, at the age of 16. His career has spanned nearly two decades already and he has been an integral part of the golden generation of Belgian hockey that has won it all, including an Olympic gold, a World Cup title and a European hockey gold, in a span of three years from 2019 to 2021.

As an all-action midfielder, Dohmen has been the heart and soul of the Belgian team contributing in both attack and defence. His game is best known for his ability to break opposition’s moves and launch attacking moves for the Red Lions, but he also possesses an uncanny knack for scoring goals at crucial moments, having scored 52 international goals in his career so far. These include goals in the semi-finals of their successful Olympic Games campaign in Tokyo 2020 against India, as well as a goal in the finals of the EuroHockey Championships in 2019 against Spain.