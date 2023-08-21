Nauman wins Asian Junior Squash under-13 gold

ISLAMABAD: Nauman Khan edged out Ahmad Rayyan Khalil in a five-game thriller 9-11, 11-8, 6-11, 11-3, 11-9 to win the under-13 Asian Junior Squash Individual title in Dalian (China) Sunday.
Under-13 was the only category where Pakistan reached the final and finished one-two, winning gold and silver, respectively. \Abdullah Nawaz who was considered favourite to win the under-17 category finished with a bronze medal while Anas Bokhari failed to make it to the semis.
