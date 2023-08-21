Water pipeline damaged due to power breakdown

The Karachi Water & Sewerage Corporation’s (KWSC) 72-inch-diameter main pipeline at the Dhabeji Pumping Station towards Karachi was affected on Sunday due to a sudden power breakdown. Water supply to the city was also partially affected.

According to a press statement from the KWSC, the 72-inch-diameter PRCC (prestressed reinforced concrete) line No. 1 got damaged due to a sudden power breakdown by K-Electric at the Dhabeji Pumping Station.

After receiving information about the line being affected, KWSC officials inspected the affected line. KWSC Chief Executive Officer Engr Syed Sallahuddin Ahmed instructed the officers concerned to initiate restoration work of the affected line.

Ahmed said the line would be repaired on an emergency basis so that people do not face any difficulties. The KWSC’s bulk chief engineer said water supply to the city continues through alternative lines. The KWSC asked people to use water carefully for the next few days.