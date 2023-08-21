Suspect arrested as cop gunned down in Sharafi Goth

Police on Sunday claimed to have arrested a key suspect in the killing of a policeman in the Sharafi Goth area. The suspect, who was identified as Rashid, was arrested hours after police constable Zahid Ali Baloch of the Foreign Security Cell was killed in the late hours of Saturday in the Sharafi Goth area.

The Karachi additional inspector general of police announced a Rs50,000 prize for the police team that arrested him. The police constable was gunned down in Allahdad Ground in the Sharafi Goth area by assailants on a motorcycle. He died on the spot.

According to District Malir SSP Hassan Sardar Niazi, initial investigations suggested that the incident occurred over a personal enmity. The deceased cop was the father of three daughters and a son. Police have registered a case and investigations are under way.