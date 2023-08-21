Suspect arrested as cop gunned down in Sharafi Goth

Police on Sunday claimed to have arrested a key suspect in the killing of a policeman in the Sharafi Goth area. The suspect, who was identified as Rashid, was arrested hours after police constable Zahid Ali Baloch of the Foreign Security Cell was killed in the late hours of Saturday in the Sharafi Goth area.
The Karachi additional inspector general of police announced a Rs50,000 prize for the police team that arrested him. The police constable was gunned down in Allahdad Ground in the Sharafi Goth area by assailants on a motorcycle. He died on the spot.
According to District Malir SSP Hassan Sardar Niazi, initial investigations suggested that the incident occurred over a personal enmity. The deceased cop was the father of three daughters and a son. Police have registered a case and investigations are under way.
DiptychArtChowk the Gallery is hosting an exhibition featuring a collaborative print project by Sarah Hopkins and...
Experts have emphasised the need for establishing a joint forum based on national agricultural institutions,...
The federal government has conferred the coveted civil award of Tamgha-e-Imtiaz upon noted industrialist Zahid Saeed...
The Karachi Water & Sewerage Corporation’s 72-inch-diameter main pipeline at the Dhabeji Pumping Station towards...
The Institute of Business Administration organised the IBA Orientation Gala from August 16 till August 19 to welcome...
The Sindh High Court has ordered the demarcation of 3,009 acres of land situated in Mirpur Sakro in Thatta to resolve...