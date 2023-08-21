Protests held in Hyderabad against Jaranwala, Ranipur incidents

HYDERABAD: A rally was taken out from Thandi Sarak to express solidarity with Christians and to protest against the Jaranwala incident. Christian residents, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Minority Wing members, and people of other faiths participated in large numbers in the demonstration.

The rally reached the press club via Gul Centre, SP Chowk. Women and children carried banners and placards inscribed with slogans condemning the burning of churches and houses in Jaranwala, Faisalabad District, Punjab.

Speakers belonging to the PPP Minority Wing and the Christian community said on the occasion that the accused in the Jaranwala incident should be punished, and that complete protection should be provided to the victims.

Justice for Fatima

The Women’s Action Forum (WAF) held a demonstration outside the Hyderabad Press Club to protest against the killing of 10-year-old Fatima in the Ranipur area of Khairpur District.

Members of WAF and civil society from different cities participated in the demonstration in large numbers and shouted slogans demanding that all the culprits involved in Fatima’s murder be brought to book.

Intellectual Jami Chandio said on the occasion that complete protection should be provided to Fatima’s parents and other family members, and that statements should be taken from other women working inside the mansion.

WAF leader Prof Amar Sindhu said that the facilities given to Asad Shah in jail should be withdrawn. She said that the mobile phones of Shah and his wife Hina should also be obtained so that the case can be investigated in a fair manner.