Ghani smells conspiracy to revive reign of terror in Karachi

Condemning the recent murders of two Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) activists in Karachi, former Sindh labour minister Saeed Ghani on Sunday said the lives of peaceful political workers being threatened in such a manner raises many questions.

Ghani, who is also the PPP’s city president, was talking to the media after attending the funeral prayers for PPP UC-31 senior vice president Shaukat Hammad Baloch in the Abidabad area of Baldia Town.

He urged the caretaker government to ensure the immediate arrest of the culprits involved in such incidents and also unmask the elements behind these killings. He said the murders of two PPP activists in the city were highly condemnable incidents.

A day before the killing of Baloch in Baldia Town, another activist of the PPP, Amjad Hussain, was killed in Orangi Town. He told the media that police had made some arrests in the case of Hussain’s murder.

He said that these incidents have left political activists panicking at a crucial time when caretaker governments have just been formed in the country for holding the general elections. He suspected that a conspiracy is being acted upon to revive the reign of terror in the city.

Also present on the occasion were PPP District West President Liaquat Askani, former party MNA Abdul Qadir Mandokhel, PPP leader Asif Khan and other office-bearers of the party.