Two arrested for murder of PPP leader in Orangi Town

In a major breakthrough, the law enforcement agencies on Sunday claimed to have arrested two key suspects for their alleged involvement in the target killing of a Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader, Muhammad Hussainul Huda, alias Amjad Hussain, in the Orangi Town neighbourhood three days ago.

The arrested suspects have been identified as Anwar Saeed, alias Munna, and Kaleem. Police also claimed that the arrested suspects have admitted to committing the crime.

Police said that based on the revelations and evidence brought to light by the key suspect, efforts are under way to identify and capture other accomplices involved in the incident.

Karachi police chief Javed Alam Odho announced a cash reward of Rs100,000 as well as commendatory certificates for the Iqbal Market police team for their successful efforts.

It has been learnt that the key suspect, Saeed, was arrested by the Iqbal Market police, while Kaleem was arrested by the Counter Terrorism Department of the Sindh police. Interestingly, Saeed was also accompanying the victim when the incident took place.

“Anwar Saeed is a PPP worker and an aide of the slain PPP leader. He had joined the PPP four years ago after leaving the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan [MQM-P],” Iqbal Market SHO Rizwan Qureshi told The News.

The officer said that the deceased was the PPP’s incharge for UC-26, while Kaleem was the MQM-P’s incharge for the same UC. It was a preplanned target killing, claimed the SHO.

“Kaleem asked Saeed to lock the office from the inside to stop other PPP workers from coming outside while he kills Hussain. Saeed did what he was asked as soon as Kaleem came with the others and chambered his gun.”

The officer said Saeed was a perpetrator, but he wanted to be the complainant in the case to fool the investigators, adding that Kaleem was also a wanted criminal involved in more that two dozen cases.

The SHO said that two of Kaleem’s cases were registered at the Iqbal Market police station, while Saeed was also been involved in eight to nine cases. He said the police are looking for other accomplices, including Zahid, the MQM-P’s incharge for UC-19, adding that they would be arrested soon.

Regarding the motive behind the murder, the officer said that besides political issues, they also had a monetary dispute. “They used to buy and sell plots in the area for commission, and they also had political issues.”

On August 17 a then unidentified assailant had shot Hussain at least 10 times, killing him on the spot. FIR No. 216/23 was registered on the complaint of Muhammad Najmul Huda, the brother of the deceased, at the Iqbal Market police station.

According to the complainant, he had received information about firing on his brother after 10pm. Hussain was the PPP’s president for the party’s Unit 7. The incident had occurred outside the Unit 7 office. The FIR said Hussain and Saeed were sitting outside the party office when the attack happened.

Caretaker Sindh chief minister Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar took notice of the incident and directed the provincial police chief to arrest the killers. PPP Sindh General Secretary Waqar Mehdi said Hussain was targeted outside the party office in Lal Shahbaz Nagar, Orangi Town.