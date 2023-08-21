Courtesy counts

Politeness is something that is quite neglected in our society. Being polite costs nothing, not even your energy, and the effect and impression it leaves on people is always positive. If you have to get your work done, be polite to those of whom you are in need of. Being aggressive and demanding will only make them deaf towards you.
From my own experience interacting with others, being polite makes them listen to you more carefully and helps them to understand your situation.
Muhammad Naveed Qadri
Karachi
