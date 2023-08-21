No place for hatred

One of the principles that forms the basis of Pakistan is religious tolerance. An attack on someone's place of worship is equivalent to an attack on that community and is, in my opinion, the worst form of hatred.
The Jaranwala incident is thus a crucial moment for deep reflection. Concerned authorities are requested to look into this matter and plan strategies and take suitable steps to solve the problem.
Sana-Al-Harmain
Taxila
