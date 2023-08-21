Breaking point

Inflation has imperilled the survival of ordinary people. The price of essential goods has risen to the point that many of them have become luxuries, such as milk.
Fresh taxes, surcharges and price hikes are only adding to the misery of the people, particularly the poor and those on fixed incomes. The government has to rise to this challenge and find a way to slow the rate of inflation.
Alina Zehra Naqvi
Karachi
